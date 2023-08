EuroHockey Championships 2023: Most Experienced players in the competition

By Tariq Ali



Men's and Women's EuroHockey Championships 2023 are in progress at Warsteiner Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany.







Following experienced players are appearing in the EuroHockey Championships this year.



Men's -

Most Capped Players:

453 John-John Dohmen (Belgium)

375 Felix Denayer (Belgium)

365 Cedric Charlier (Belgium)

294 Martin Zwicker (Germany)

289 Loick Luypeart (Belgium)

276 Boccard Gauthier (Belgium)

279 Florent van Aubel (Belgium)

269 Vincent Vanasch (Belgium)



Women's -

Most Capped Players:

303 Nelen Barbara (Belgium)

252 Margot van Geffen (Netherlands)

248 Alix Gurniers (Belgium)

246 Perez Beatriz (Spain)