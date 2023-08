Penang HA zap another Thunderbolts to win TNB Cup bronze

Jugjet Singh





SSTMI Uniten players celebrate scoring a goal against SSNP Uniten in the Women’s JHL final at National Hockey Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday. - Pic courtesy OF MHC



KUALA LUMPUR: Division Two champions Penang HA turned out to be the success story of the Junior Hockey League (JHL) as they defeated three Thunderbolts teams to snatch the TNB Cup bronze medal at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on Saturday.