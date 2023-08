Day 5 Results: 3rd Khelo India Junior Women’s Hockey League (Phase-1) 2023, New Delhi





New Delhi: Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat, Sports Authority of Gujarat Hockey Academy, Citizen Hockey XI, Har Hockey Academy, SAI Bal and Roundglass Punjab Hockey Club Academy won their respective Pool games on day 5 of the 3rd Khelo India Junior Women's Hockey League (Phase- 1) in New Delhi today.