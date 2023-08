There are many unfit players in Asiad-bound Indian team, claims Rani Rampal

As per the provisional squad issued by Hockey India, Rampal is not part of the Hangzhou-bound team despite making a strong comeback from a hamstring injury after the Tokyo Olympics.





File image of Rani Rampal. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



Indian women’s hockey legend Rani Rampal has claimed that there are many unfit players in the team picked for the Asian Games, and asserted that she is in no mood to retire.