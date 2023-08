Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team goes down against hosts Germany 1-3 at 4 Nations Tournament

Mumtaz Khan scored the lone goal for India







Düsseldorf: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team started their tour at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 with a 1-3 loss against hosts Germany on Saturday. Mumtaz Khan (60') was the lone goal-scorer for India. Hahn Marie (9'), and Seidel Carolin (37'), and Lena Keller (58’) scored a goal each in Germany’s win.