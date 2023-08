Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team goes down 2-3 against hosts Germany

Sudeep Chirmako scored the two goals for India







Düsseldorf: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team went down 2-3 against the hosts Germany at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 on Saturday. Sudeep Chirmako (7', 60') scored a brace for India while Michel Struthoff (41'), Ben Hasbach (53'), and Florian Sperling (55') were on target for Germany.