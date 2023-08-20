Hockey legend: Laura Roper

By Tariq Ali
Current England midfielder and defender and the most experienced player in the EuroHockey Championships 2023 women's competition Laura Roper (previously known as Laura Unsworth) born on 8 March 1988, is now 35, the oldest player from any team apart from Martin Zwicker for Germany men's team who is now 36.
Laura Unsworth (now Laura Roper) made her debut in international field hockey in 2008 and since then she appeared in 331 matches in 51 events, following are her career facts and figures
Laura Unsworth is the only British player won three medals in the three Olympic Games -
London 2012 Bronze medal
Rio de Janeiro 2016 Gold medal
Tokyo 2020 Bronze medal.
Laura Unsworth won 4 medals in Commonwealth Games -
New Delhi 2010 Bronze medal
Glasgow 2014 Silver medal
Gold Coast 2018 Bronze medal Birmingham 2022 Gold medal.
Laura Unsworth is now appearing in her eighth EuroHockey Championship equalising the record of her team mates Kate Richardson -Walsh , Helen Richardson-Walsh and Alex Danson who all appeared in eight Women's EuroHockey Championships.
Amstelveen 2009 Bronze medal
Monchengladbach 2011 Bronze medal
Boom 2013 Silver medal
London 2015 Gold medal
Amstelveen 2017 Bronze medal
Antwerp 2019 fourth rank
Amsterdam 2021 fifth rank
Monchengladbach 2023 ..?
Following is the international career record of Laura Unsworth:
Teams. Career Span Caps Goals
ENG. 2009-2023. 181. 15.
GBR. 2012-2023. 150. 7.
________________________________
Total. 2009-2023. 331. 22.
----------------------------------------------------
Following are the career records of the women's players from England / Great Britain who appeared in more than 300 international field hockey matches:
Players. Career Span Caps ENG GBR
Kate Richardson -Walsh 1999-2016. 375. 226. 149
Karen Brown. 1988-1999 355. 209. 146
Laura Roper. 2009-2023. 331.181. 150
Jane Sixsmith. 1988-2000. 329 165. 164
Alex Danson. 2001-2018. 306.203. 103