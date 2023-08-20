Hockey legend: Laura Roper

By Tariq Ali



Current England midfielder and defender and the most experienced player in the EuroHockey Championships 2023 women's competition Laura Roper (previously known as Laura Unsworth) born on 8 March 1988, is now 35, the oldest player from any team apart from Martin Zwicker for Germany men's team who is now 36.







Laura Unsworth (now Laura Roper) made her debut in international field hockey in 2008 and since then she appeared in 331 matches in 51 events, following are her career facts and figures



Laura Unsworth is the only British player won three medals in the three Olympic Games -

London 2012 Bronze medal

Rio de Janeiro 2016 Gold medal

Tokyo 2020 Bronze medal.



Laura Unsworth won 4 medals in Commonwealth Games -

New Delhi 2010 Bronze medal

Glasgow 2014 Silver medal

Gold Coast 2018 Bronze medal Birmingham 2022 Gold medal.



Laura Unsworth is now appearing in her eighth EuroHockey Championship equalising the record of her team mates Kate Richardson -Walsh , Helen Richardson-Walsh and Alex Danson who all appeared in eight Women's EuroHockey Championships.



Amstelveen 2009 Bronze medal

Monchengladbach 2011 Bronze medal

Boom 2013 Silver medal

London 2015 Gold medal

Amstelveen 2017 Bronze medal

Antwerp 2019 fourth rank

Amsterdam 2021 fifth rank

Monchengladbach 2023 ..?



Following is the international career record of Laura Unsworth:



Teams. Career Span Caps Goals

ENG. 2009-2023. 181. 15.

GBR. 2012-2023. 150. 7.

________________________________

Total. 2009-2023. 331. 22.

----------------------------------------------------

Following are the career records of the women's players from England / Great Britain who appeared in more than 300 international field hockey matches:

Players. Career Span Caps ENG GBR

Kate Richardson -Walsh 1999-2016. 375. 226. 149

Karen Brown. 1988-1999 355. 209. 146

Laura Roper. 2009-2023. 331.181. 150

Jane Sixsmith. 1988-2000. 329 165. 164

Alex Danson. 2001-2018. 306.203. 103