Ireland Bounce Back In Style Against Scotland To Collect Three Points.

Sarah Torrans scores her 2nd goal.





Hannah McLoughlin scored 1-0. COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS FRANK UIJLENBROEK



Having been beaten 0-3 in their opening fixture, Ireland looked to bounce back and collect some points in their second Pool B game against Scotland on Saturday. Scotland the lowest ranked team in Pool B, had been beaten 0-4 by Germany in their opening game and were in 4th place in the table on goal difference as a result.