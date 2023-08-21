'Nobody can snatch my passion for hockey': Rani Rampal says no regrets despite losing her place in Indian team

Rani, India's most decorated women's hockey player who led the senior team to its best-ever finish at the Olympics, had been overlooked for the upcoming Asian Games despite making a strong comeback from injury.





File image of star India forward Rani Rampal. Image credit: Twitter/@imranirampal



New Delhi: Her days of scorching the astro-turf might be over but legendary former India captain Rani Rampal has absolutely “no regrets” as she believes in making most of whatever opportunities that come her way.



