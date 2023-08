Pak junior team’s ranking better than seniors

By Syed Intikhab Ali



KARACHI: Pakistan junior hockey team has left the seniors behind in world ranking by taking the 12th place while the senior team is ranked 16th. The juniors world ranking was released for the first time by International Hockey Federation (FIH). FIH released the Junior hockey world ranking on the occasion of the official announcement of Junior World Cup 2023, scheduled to be held in Malaysia from 5th to 16th December.