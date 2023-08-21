Hockey India announces 39-Member Core Probable Group for Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp ahead of Hangzhou Asian Games

The Senior Men’s National Coaching camp is scheduled to take place from 21st August 2023 to 18th September 2023







New Delhi: Hockey India today named a 39-member core probable group for the Senior Men’s National Coaching Camp scheduled to take place from 21st August 2023 to 18th September 2023 at SAI Centre in Bengaluru. The camp will serve as an opportunity for the players to gear up for the all-important Hangzhou Asian Games, which is scheduled to be held from 23 September to 8 October 2023 in China.



