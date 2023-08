Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team fightback to secure 3-3 draw against England

Hina Bano, Rutuja Dadaso Pisal and Mumtaz Khan scored in India’s draw







Düsseldorf: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team came from behind to draw 3-3 against England at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 on Sunday. Hina Bano (6'), Rutuja Dadaso Pisal (49’) and Mumtaz Khan (53’) scored a goal each for India. Martha Le Huray (4', 19’), and Beth Alexander (9') were on target for England.