Maartje Pauman - "Van de Waard is by far the best"

Today the European Championships for men and women start in Mönchengladbach, Germany. Tomorrow, at 1:15 PM and 2:30 PM, the Orange teams will play their first games . Will they manage to get through to the finals on August 26 and 27? The stakes are high: the winners not only receive a gold medal, but also an Olympic ticket. We look ahead with a number of well-known hockey faces. Today we close with none other than former international Maartje Paumen, currently assistant coach at Tilburg.