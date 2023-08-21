World Record of Most Caps Broken

By Tariq Ali
John-John Dohmen of Belgium created a new world record of the most 454 caps (international hockey matches) during the course of the match played between Belgium and England that Belgium defeated England by a margin of 5-3 in the Men's EuroHockey Championship 2023 at Warsteiner Hockey Park Monchengladbach Germany.
John-John Dohmen, aged 35, has now 454 caps to his name shattered the all time world record of 453 caps created by Teun de Nooijer of Netherlands in his last match in London Olympics Games, 2012.
John-John Dohmen has been participating in his 9th Men's EuroHockey Championship, a new record, see his Men's EuroHockey Championships records
2005 - Leipzig - 4th
2007 - Manchester - 3rd
2009 - Amsterdam - 5th
2011 - Monchengladbach - 4th
2013 - Boom - 2nd
2015 - London - 5th
2017 - Amstelveen - Did not play
2019 - Antwerp - 1st
2021 - Amstelveen - 3rd
2023 - Monchengladbach - in progress
John-John Dohmen made his debut in senior international field hockey in 2004 equalised the world record of 453 caps during FIH Hockey Pro League, 2022-23.
During the match played between Belgium and England John-John Dohmen was awarded a momento of the 454 Caps in a short ceremony.
Following is the progressive record of the most individual field hockey international matches:
Players. Country Caps Year
Leslie Walter Claudius IND. 100. 1960
Khalid Mahmood. PAK. 130. 1971
Michael Peter. GER. 261. 1984
Christian Mayerhofer. GER. 295. 1996
Marc Coudron. BEL. 358. 1996
Jeroen Delmee. NED. 402. 2008
Dilip Tirkey. IND. 412 2010
Teun de Nooijer. NED. 453. 2012
John-John Dohmen BEL. 454. 2023
400 and more Caps in the Men's Hockey:
Caps Players. Country Career Span
454 John-John Dohmen. BEL 2004-2023*
453. Teun de Nooijer. NED. 1994-2012
432. Barry Middleton ENG & GBR 2003-2018
427. Eddie Ockenden. AUS. 2006-2023*
412. Dilip Tirkey. IND. 1995- 2010
410. Waseem Ahmad. PAK. 1996-2013
401. Jeroen Delmee. NED. 1994-2008
Most Caps for other countries
Caps Players. Country. Career Span
356 Matias Paredes. ARG 2001-2019
348 Kenneth Pereira . CAN 1995-2013
369 Wattheaus Matthias. GER 1999-2012
350 Azlan Misron. MAS 2002-2015
343 Philip Burrows. NZL. 2002-2016
323 Quico Cortes. ESP 2004-2021
314 Jang Jong-Hyun. KOR 2003-2023*
324 Kwandwane Browne. TRI 1992-2019
306 Richard Kortec. CZE
295 Eugene Magee. IRE 2005-2019
250 Gregg Clarke. RSA 1993-2004