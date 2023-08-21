World Record of Most Caps Broken

By Tariq Ali



John-John Dohmen of Belgium created a new world record of the most 454 caps (international hockey matches) during the course of the match played between Belgium and England that Belgium defeated England by a margin of 5-3 in the Men's EuroHockey Championship 2023 at Warsteiner Hockey Park Monchengladbach Germany.







John-John Dohmen, aged 35, has now 454 caps to his name shattered the all time world record of 453 caps created by Teun de Nooijer of Netherlands in his last match in London Olympics Games, 2012.



John-John Dohmen has been participating in his 9th Men's EuroHockey Championship, a new record, see his Men's EuroHockey Championships records

2005 - Leipzig - 4th

2007 - Manchester - 3rd

2009 - Amsterdam - 5th

2011 - Monchengladbach - 4th

2013 - Boom - 2nd

2015 - London - 5th

2017 - Amstelveen - Did not play

2019 - Antwerp - 1st

2021 - Amstelveen - 3rd

2023 - Monchengladbach - in progress



John-John Dohmen made his debut in senior international field hockey in 2004 equalised the world record of 453 caps during FIH Hockey Pro League, 2022-23.



During the match played between Belgium and England John-John Dohmen was awarded a momento of the 454 Caps in a short ceremony.



Following is the progressive record of the most individual field hockey international matches:



Players. Country Caps Year

Leslie Walter Claudius IND. 100. 1960

Khalid Mahmood. PAK. 130. 1971

Michael Peter. GER. 261. 1984

Christian Mayerhofer. GER. 295. 1996

Marc Coudron. BEL. 358. 1996

Jeroen Delmee. NED. 402. 2008

Dilip Tirkey. IND. 412 2010

Teun de Nooijer. NED. 453. 2012

John-John Dohmen BEL. 454. 2023



400 and more Caps in the Men's Hockey:

Caps Players. Country Career Span

454 John-John Dohmen. BEL 2004-2023*

453. Teun de Nooijer. NED. 1994-2012

432. Barry Middleton ENG & GBR 2003-2018

427. Eddie Ockenden. AUS. 2006-2023*

412. Dilip Tirkey. IND. 1995- 2010

410. Waseem Ahmad. PAK. 1996-2013

401. Jeroen Delmee. NED. 1994-2008



Most Caps for other countries

Caps Players. Country. Career Span

356 Matias Paredes. ARG 2001-2019

348 Kenneth Pereira . CAN 1995-2013

369 Wattheaus Matthias. GER 1999-2012

350 Azlan Misron. MAS 2002-2015

343 Philip Burrows. NZL. 2002-2016

323 Quico Cortes. ESP 2004-2021

314 Jang Jong-Hyun. KOR 2003-2023*

324 Kwandwane Browne. TRI 1992-2019

306 Richard Kortec. CZE

295 Eugene Magee. IRE 2005-2019

250 Gregg Clarke. RSA 1993-2004