‘Stupid rule’: Hockey stars bemoan FIH penalty corner plan despite ‘positive’ U-turn

By Rod Gilmour





To the dotted line: FIH wanted to change PC complexion PIC WorldSportPics/Frank Uijlenbroek)



Rules and changes usually bring resistance in any environment. This month, the torch was lit as world hockey officials explored an alternative to the current penalty corner. Few have been in agreement. Indignation, it seems, has been at the forefront. “The first thing I felt was ‘why did I train these last nine years for my dragflicking?’” Belgium flicker Stephanie vanden Borre told The Hockey Paper.



