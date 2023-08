Trial of new rules for hockey penalty corners designed to improve athlete safety put on hold

By Neil Shefferd





The FIH has put a trial of new rules for hockey penalty corners on hold as it reassesses ways to protect the "original characteristics" of the move ©FIH



The International Hockey Federation (FIH) has put a trial of new rules for hockey penalty corners, which are designed to improve athlete safety, on hold, as it looks at ways to "protect the original characteristics" of the move.