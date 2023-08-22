Sub-Junior National Camps dawn a new beginning for Indian Hockey

Total of 80 young players and 16 support staff will commence the National Camp today in Rourkela







Rourkela: As the Sub-Junior National Camps commences today in the world-class Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, it usher in a new era for Indian Hockey - one that promises to strengthen the grassroots structure in the country and provides a pathway for youngsters to shine. A total of 80 players including 40 boys and 40 girls from across the country will step on the pitch, which hosted the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela earlier this year, and will be coached by a team of support staff comprising highly accomplished hockey players.



