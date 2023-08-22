Opening day onslaught for Western Province while defending champions edge North West in a classic





The Northern Blues and North West played out a tense encounter to kick immediately set the tournament alight. The defending champions were pushed all the way in an epic battle that ultimately ended with the Pretoria side emerging victorious. They were forced to come from behind though trailing to a goal from former SA U21 star Jacolene Mclaren. South African indoor star Laiken Brisset restored parity before Kiana Cormack fired in a cracking penalty corner to secure an opening victory for the champions.



