Southerns edge Northerns as usual suspects all get wins on day 1





In a very hotly anticipated clash, the Gauteng derby saw Northerns and Southerns take first aim at one another. It was a bruising encounter that saw the two teams fight for the upper hand for 3 quarters before it finally arrived for the Johannesburg gentlemen. Red hot Dalpiarro Langford opened the scoring while Tokyo Olympian Nic Spooner doubled things just two minutes later. It would be the last goalscoring action of the game and the points were secured for Southerns