Pakistan Hockey Federation sacks entire coaching staff of men's team ahead of Asian Games

The new set of coaches, which will work with Shahnaz Sheikh, include Shakeel Abbasi, Amjad Ali and Dilawar Hussain.





India beat Pakistan 4-0 in the recently concluded Asian Champions Trophy. Image: Hockey India



Karachi: The entire coaching staff of Pakistan men’s hockey team was reportedly sacked by country’s sports board-run committee after it failed reach the semi-final of the recently-concluded Asian Champions Trophy in India.