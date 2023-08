Malaysian women going for a 'blind date'

By Jugjet Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian women's hockey 5s team will leave for Salalah, Oman, tomorrow on a blind date at the Asia Cup from Aug 25-28.