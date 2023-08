Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team records dominant 4-0 win over England

Rajinder Singh, Amir Ali, Amandeep Lakra, and Araijeet Singh Hundal scored the goals for India







Düsseldorf: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team picked up a 4-0 victory over England at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 on Monday. Rajinder Singh (13'), Amir Ali (33'), Amandeep Lakra (41'), and Araijeet Singh Hundal (58') were the goalscorers for India.