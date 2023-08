Charlotte Beggs: Youngest member of Ireland squad aiming to establish herself

By Nigel Ringland





Ireland's Charlotte Beggs made her Ireland debut at last summer's World Cup



Everyone knows her as Charlie.



It's a nickname that was inadvertently given to her by her mum who used to call her Charley with a French pronunciation, but then someone mispronounced it and Charlotte 'Charlie' Beggs has stuck ever since.