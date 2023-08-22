Alix Gerniers completed 250 matches

By Tariq Ali



Belgium women's team was defeated by Netherlands by 2 -0 in the Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023 at Warsteiner Hockey Park Monchengladbach Germany on 20 August, 2023.







During the course of the match Alix Gerniers of Belgium achieved a personal landmark she completed her 250 international hockey matches.



Alix Gerniers made her debut in senior international hockey in 2012.



Alix Gerniers appeared in the following events:

2012 Olympic Games - London



2014 FIH World Cup - The Hague

2018 FIH World Cup - London

2022 FIH World Cup - Amsterdam and Terrassa



2012 FIH Champions Challenge I - Dublin

2014 FIH Champions Challenge I - Glasgow



2012 FIH Hockey World League Round 1 - Vienna, Austria

2013 FIH Hockey World League Round 2 - Cape Town, South Africa

2013 FIH Hockey World League Semi Finals - Rotterdam, Netherlands

2015 FIH Hockey World League Semi Finals - Antwerp, Belgium



2019 FIH Hockey Pro League

2020-21 FIH Hockey Pro League

2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League

2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League



2013 EuroHockey Championship - Boom

2015 EuroHockey Championship - London

2017 EuroHockey Championship - Amsterdam

2019 EuroHockey Championship - Antwerp

2021 EuroHockey Championship - Amsterdam

2023 EuroHockey Championship - Monchengladbach



Following is the list of Belgium women's hockey players who appeared in 250 and more senior international hockey matches

Caps - Players - Career Span

305 - Nelen Barbara - 2012-2023*

302 - Jill Boon - 2012-2019

281 - Raes Anouk -

250 - Alix Gerniers - 2012-2023*