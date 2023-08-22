Alix Gerniers completed 250 matches

By Tariq Ali
Belgium women's team was defeated by Netherlands by 2 -0 in the Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023 at Warsteiner Hockey Park Monchengladbach Germany on 20 August, 2023.
During the course of the match Alix Gerniers of Belgium achieved a personal landmark she completed her 250 international hockey matches.
Alix Gerniers made her debut in senior international hockey in 2012.
Alix Gerniers appeared in the following events:
2012 Olympic Games - London
2014 FIH World Cup - The Hague
2018 FIH World Cup - London
2022 FIH World Cup - Amsterdam and Terrassa
2012 FIH Champions Challenge I - Dublin
2014 FIH Champions Challenge I - Glasgow
2012 FIH Hockey World League Round 1 - Vienna, Austria
2013 FIH Hockey World League Round 2 - Cape Town, South Africa
2013 FIH Hockey World League Semi Finals - Rotterdam, Netherlands
2015 FIH Hockey World League Semi Finals - Antwerp, Belgium
2019 FIH Hockey Pro League
2020-21 FIH Hockey Pro League
2021-22 FIH Hockey Pro League
2022-23 FIH Hockey Pro League
2013 EuroHockey Championship - Boom
2015 EuroHockey Championship - London
2017 EuroHockey Championship - Amsterdam
2019 EuroHockey Championship - Antwerp
2021 EuroHockey Championship - Amsterdam
2023 EuroHockey Championship - Monchengladbach
Following is the list of Belgium women's hockey players who appeared in 250 and more senior international hockey matches
Caps - Players - Career Span
305 - Nelen Barbara - 2012-2023*
302 - Jill Boon - 2012-2019
281 - Raes Anouk -
250 - Alix Gerniers - 2012-2023*