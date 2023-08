England men find late gears to oust Austria



England had to break down obdurate Austria PIC: Worldsportpics



Monchengladbach — England men showed their superior fitness and physicality to beat Austria 3-0 in their second EuroHockey game. But Austria proved no pushovers. Possessing some of the best indoor exponents in the game, they proved an obdurate unit to break down for half of this pool game.