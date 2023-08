MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup set to return to Chennai after four years

The Gold Cup, originally started as the Madras Challenge Cup in 1901, was last held in 2019.



Nigamanth P





MCC president B. Vijayakumar interacts with the media. | Photo Credit: Nigamanth P



One of India’s oldest hockey tournaments, the MCC-Murugappa Gold Cup, will be returning to the Mayor Radhakrishnan Stadium in Chennai after a lengthy COVID-19-induced hiatus on August 24.