Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 to be held in Ranchi in October-November

The prestigious tournament will be held in India for the first time







New Delhi: Good news for Indian hockey fans as Hockey India and the Government of Jharkhand today announced Ranchi, Jharkhand as the venue for the prestigious Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 for women. This will be the seventh edition of the coveted tournament which is scheduled to be held from 27th October to 5th November 2023.