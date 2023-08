Clinical Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team defeats Spain 2-1

Annu and Sakshi Rana were on the target for the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team







Düsseldorf: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team put up a strong performance by winning 2-1 against Spain at the 4 Nations Tournament-Dusseldorf 2023 on Tuesday. Annu (21') and Sakshi Rana (47’) scored a goal each for India. For Spain, Lima Teresa (23’) was on target.