Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team finishes second at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 after going down to Germany

Sudeep Chirmako scored the lone goal for India







Düsseldorf: The Indian Junior Men's Hockey Team on Tuesday lost 1-6 to the hosts Germany in the Final of the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023 to finish the tournament as runners-up. Sudeep Chirmako (22') scored the lone goal for India. Germany's goals came from Florian Sperling (15'), Ben Hasbach (20'), Hugo von Montgelas (23'), Fabio Seitz (38'), Nikas Berendts (41'), and Paul Glander (43').