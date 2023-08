Bears Host 3 To Begin 2023



Cal Opens Season Hosting Miami (Ohio), Maryland, Rutgers



BERKELEY – The California field hockey team opens the 2023 campaign on Friday when Miami Ohio comes to Underhill Field. The Golden Bears will play three games in four days, taking on Maryland on Sunday and Rutgers on Monday. All three games will feature live stats. The game against Rutgers will be televised on the Pac-12 Network.