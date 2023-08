Controversial Hanis is back for Asian Games

By Aftar Singh





KUALA LUMPUR: Striker Hanis Nadiah Onn, who was suspended for making insensitive comments during an AR Rahman concert in February, is back in the national women's team for the Asian Games in Hangzhou from Sept 23-Oct 8.