‘Competing in front of our home crowd during the Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 will undoubtedly be a momentous experience,’ says Savita

The elite tournament will take place in India for the first time







New Delhi: The excitement in the world of women's hockey is palpable as the upcoming Jharkhand Asian Champions Trophy Ranchi 2023 gears up to unfold from 27th October to 5th November 2023. The Indian Women's Hockey Team Captain Savita shared her excitement about the tournament and the honour of hosting such a prestigious event on Indian soil.