Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team finishes the tournament on a high; beating England 6-2

Annu, Neelam, Hina Bano, Mumtaz Khan and Neelam on target for the Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team







Düsseldorf: The Indian Junior Women’s Hockey Team on Wednesday recorded a 6-2 win against England to finish third at the 4 Nations Tournament - Dusseldorf 2023. For India, Neelam (25’), Annu (26, 43’), Sunelita Toppo (35’), Hina Bano (38’) and Mumtaz Khan (40’) were on target. England’s goals came from Claudia Swain (16’) and Charlotte Bingham (54’).