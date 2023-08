Draw for inaugural FIH Hockey5s World Cup scheduled on 3 September





The draw determining the Pools of the very first FIH Hockey5s World Cup that will be played in Oman (24-31 January 2024) will take place in Salalah, Oman, on 3 September at 7pm, one day after the conclusion of the last qualifiers for this World Cup that will be staged in the same venue. FIH President Tayyab Ikram will attend the draw ceremony.