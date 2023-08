Van Geffen - "I was known to party every now and then"



Margot van Geffen sprints for the ball in the match against Italy. Photo: William Vernes



Twelve years ago, Margot van Geffen played her first European Championship for the Dutch national team as a 21-year-old talent. Just like now, that was held in the SparkassenPark in Mönchengladbach. ‘It’s special to be back here.’