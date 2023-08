Danas in the semifinals

The German hockey ladies are the first in group B and have not conceded a goal in the semi-finals of the European Championship at home. National coach Valentin Altenburg’s team clearly won the third group game against Ireland 5-0. The goals were scored by Sonja Zimmermann, Pauline Heinz, Jette Fleschütz and twice by Nike Lorenz. In the semifinals on Thursday at 8 p.m. (24 August), the DHB selection will meet Belgium.