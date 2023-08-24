Hollie Pearne-Webb completed 250 caps

By Tariq Ali
Hollie Pearne-Webb, a great women's hockey defender who played for England and Great Britain completed her 250 international hockey matches during the course of the match played between England and Scotland in the Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023 at Hockey Park Monchengladbach, Germany.
Hollie Pearne-Webb, is one of the best defence in the world hockey, born on 19 September, 1990, Aged 32, made her debut in international hockey in 2013.
Hollie Pearne-Webb has been participated in the following senior international hockey events:
Olympic Games
2016 Rio de Janeiro
2020 Tokyo
FIH Women's Hockey World Cup
2014 The Hague
2018 London
2022 Amstelveen and Terrassa
FIH Women's Hockey Champions Trophy
2014 Mendoza
2016 London
2018 Changzhou
FIH Women's Hockey World League
2013 Semi Finals, London
2013 Finals, San Miguel de Tucuman
2014 Semi Finals, Valencia
2014 Finals, Rosario
2016 Semi Finals, Johannesburg
2017 Finals, Auckland
FIH Women's EuroHockey Women's Hockey Pro League
2019, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons
Commonwealth Games
2014 Glasgow
2018 Gold Coast
2022 Birmingham
Women's EuroHockey Championship
2013 Boom
2015 London
2017 Amsterdam
2019 Antwerp
2021 Amsterdam
2023 Monchengladbach
Career records of Hollie Pearne-Webb
Teams Career Span Caps Goals
ENG. 2013-2023*. 138. 13
GBR. 2014-2023*. 112. 7
Following are the records of the players who appeared in 225 and more senior international hockey matches (caps) for England and the Great Britain
Caps ENG GBR Players
375. 226. 149. Kate Richardson -Walsh
355. 179. 176. Karen Brown
333. 192. 141. Crista Cullen
333. 183. 150. Laura Roper (Unsworth)
323. 165. 164. Jane Sixsmith
306. 203. 103. Alex Danson
291. 164. 127. Helen Richardson-Walsh
266. 119. 147. Hannah MacLeod
250. 138. 112. Hollie Pearne-Webb
249. 108. 141. Georgie Twigg
244. 115. 139. Ashleigh Ball