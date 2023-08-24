Hollie Pearne-Webb completed 250 caps

By Tariq Ali



Hollie Pearne-Webb, a great women's hockey defender who played for England and Great Britain completed her 250 international hockey matches during the course of the match played between England and Scotland in the Women's EuroHockey Championship 2023 at Hockey Park Monchengladbach, Germany.







Hollie Pearne-Webb, is one of the best defence in the world hockey, born on 19 September, 1990, Aged 32, made her debut in international hockey in 2013.



Hollie Pearne-Webb has been participated in the following senior international hockey events:



Olympic Games

2016 Rio de Janeiro

2020 Tokyo



FIH Women's Hockey World Cup

2014 The Hague

2018 London

2022 Amstelveen and Terrassa



FIH Women's Hockey Champions Trophy

2014 Mendoza

2016 London

2018 Changzhou



FIH Women's Hockey World League

2013 Semi Finals, London

2013 Finals, San Miguel de Tucuman

2014 Semi Finals, Valencia

2014 Finals, Rosario

2016 Semi Finals, Johannesburg

2017 Finals, Auckland



FIH Women's EuroHockey Women's Hockey Pro League

2019, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons



Commonwealth Games

2014 Glasgow

2018 Gold Coast

2022 Birmingham



Women's EuroHockey Championship

2013 Boom

2015 London

2017 Amsterdam

2019 Antwerp

2021 Amsterdam

2023 Monchengladbach



Career records of Hollie Pearne-Webb

Teams Career Span Caps Goals

ENG. 2013-2023*. 138. 13

GBR. 2014-2023*. 112. 7



Following are the records of the players who appeared in 225 and more senior international hockey matches (caps) for England and the Great Britain



Caps ENG GBR Players

375. 226. 149. Kate Richardson -Walsh

355. 179. 176. Karen Brown

333. 192. 141. Crista Cullen

333. 183. 150. Laura Roper (Unsworth)

323. 165. 164. Jane Sixsmith

306. 203. 103. Alex Danson

291. 164. 127. Helen Richardson-Walsh

266. 119. 147. Hannah MacLeod

250. 138. 112. Hollie Pearne-Webb

249. 108. 141. Georgie Twigg

244. 115. 139. Ashleigh Ball