Netherlands men rout Wales to secure EuroHockey semi-final berth



The Dutch cruised past Wales PIC: Worldsportpics



Mönchengladbach — A Welsh supporter was asked to show why the nation has such a strong voice and he duly obliged during half-time here. But it was the Netherlands calling the tune on the pitch as they thumped Wales 8-1 to secure passage into the men’s EuroHockey semi-finals.