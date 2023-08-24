Wales Battles Against the Netherlands



Ben Francis receiving his 100th Cap from Head Coach Danny Newcombe Photo Credit: World Sport Pics



In a spirited display of determination, the Welsh men’s team faced off against the world's number one team, the Netherlands, in a highly anticipated match. Despite the challenging opposition, Wales showcased their resilience and competitive spirit throughout the game. The final scoreline of 8-1 in favour of the Netherlands may not fully reflect the tenacity and effort that Wales put forth on the field. The lone goal for Wales came during the second quarter, courtesy of Stephen Kelly's skilled execution.



