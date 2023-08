England men to face hosts Germany in semi-finals after beating Spain 4-3

A hard-fought contest saw three goals scored in the 40th minute alone in Monchengladbach





Spain's Xavier Gispert challenges England's David Ames at the 2023 EuroHockey Championships



England's men will face hosts Germany in the EuroHockey semi-finals after twice coming back from a goal behind to win 4-3 against Spain.