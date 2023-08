Duke field hockey 2023 season preview

By Suresh Kannoth and Anna Newberry





Graduate student Hannah Miller returns for one more go with the Blue Devils in 2023. Photo by Winnie Lu | The Chronicle



While last year’s season did not end the sweetest way for the Blue Devils, success does not come in one year but through consistent improvements. This season represents another opportunity for Duke to demonstrate its growth into a formidable ACC field hockey opponent.