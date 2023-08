Field Hockey Opens 2023 Season Friday Night





CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – North Carolina will open the 2023 field hockey season on Friday night, hosting Michigan under the lights at Karen Shelton Stadium. The Tar Heels and Wolverines will face off at 8:30 p.m. in the second game of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, following a 6 p.m. matchup between Wake Forest and Iowa.