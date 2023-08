Khokhar to take vote of confidence from PHF Congress

Mohammad Yaqoob





Retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar (C). — APP/File



LAHORE: Retired Brig Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, the president of the Pakistan Hockey Federation, has decided to take the vote of confidence of the PHF Congress in order to encounter the pressure of the government, which wants him to step down.