PHF congress meeting to take place on August 31

It will be held in Islamabad



By Abdul Mohi Shah





The president under the prevailing PHF constitution clause 12.10.3 has all the powers to suspend the existing PHF office-bearers and ask them to seek the vote of confidence - PHF



ISLAMABAD: President Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (rtd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar has suspended all office-bearers and convened an extra-ordinary Congress meeting in Islamabad on August 31 to seek a vote of confidence.