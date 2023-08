Quanita Bobbs is ready to share her story



Quanita Bobbs © SuperSport.com



Adidas is thrilled to announce the release of the second episode of its original docu-series, "Remember My Name." This five-part series delves into the narratives of five distinguished female athletes, not only commemorating their remarkable accomplishments as South African athletes in their respective disciplines but also shedding light on the challenges faced by women in sports.