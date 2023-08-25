SA Hockey IPT 2023 | The future becomes clearer as Semi-Finalists are revealed.





South Africa Under 21 were the first of four teams to secure a semi-final spot in an incredibly tough fought battle with North West. A determined run by Rea Phume through the middle of the defense saw Caylin Maree set up and her dinked finish was truly quality. Taheera Augousti doubled the lead when she reacted first to hesitant defending and smashed the ball home. North West brought a goal back through legendary Kim Hubach to set up a frenetic final quarter, but it was not enough, and the national junior side held on for the victory and a place in the semi-finals.



