IRL take a point from Spain and a step closer – Match Report

Spain – 2 Ireland – 2





Roisin Upton scored 2-2. COPYRIGHT WORLDSPORTPICS WILL PALMER



Ireland began their Pool C campaign with a game against Spain in Monchengladbach earlier today. Sarah McAuley converted a penalty corner in the 14th minute to put IRL 1-0 ahead. They led at the end of the first quarter. Spain equalized from a penalty corner converted by Candela Meijas in the 33rd minute. Caitlin Sherin was green carded for Ireland in the 34th minute but there was no further scoring in the quarter and it was 1-1 at half time.



