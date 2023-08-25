Xan de Waard completed 200 caps

By Tariq Ali
Netherlands' women's hockey player Xan de Waard completed her 200 senior international matches during the course of the match played between Netherlands and England in the semi final of the women's EuroHockey Championship 2023 at Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany.
Xan de Waard made her debut in senior international hockey match Netherlands against Australia in the invitational tournament, Investec Cup, Cape Town, 2013.
Xan de Waard participated in the following major international field hockey events:
Olympic Games
2016 Rio de Janeiro
2020 Tokyo
FIH Women's Hockey World Cup
2014 The Hague
2018 London
2022 Amsterdam and Terrassa
FIH Women's Champions Trophy
2014 Mendoza
2016 London
2018 Changzhou
FIH Women's Hockey World League
2013 Semi Finals Rotterdam
2013 Finals San de Miguel de Tucuman
2015 Semi Finals Antwerp
2017 Semi Finals Brussels
2017 Finals Auckland
FIH Women's Hockey Pro League
Seasons
2019, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23
Women's EuroHockey Championship
2015 London
2017 Amsterdam
2019 Antwerp
2021 Amsterdam
2023 Monchengladbach
Following is the list of the Dutch women's hockey players who appeared in 200 and more senior international field hockey matches:
Matches - Players - Career Span
312 Minke Smabers - 1997-2010
258 Fatima Moreira de Melo - 1998-2008
258 Eva de Goede - 2006-2022
256 Margot van Giffen - 2011-2023*
247 Lidewij Welten - 2008-2023
235 Mintje Donners - 1993-2004
235 Maartje Paumen - 2004-2016
233 Ellene Hoog - 2004-2016
229 Naomi van As - 2003-2016
226 Minke Booij - 1998-2008
212 Jannekke Schopman - 2001-2010
212 Caia van Maasakkker - 2011-2021
203 Carlien Dirkse van den Hauvel - 2008-2018
203 Kim Lammers -2002-2014
200 Xan de Waard - 2013-2023*