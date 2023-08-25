Xan de Waard completed 200 caps

By Tariq Ali



Netherlands' women's hockey player Xan de Waard completed her 200 senior international matches during the course of the match played between Netherlands and England in the semi final of the women's EuroHockey Championship 2023 at Hockey Park, Monchengladbach, Germany.



Xan de Waard made her debut in senior international hockey match Netherlands against Australia in the invitational tournament, Investec Cup, Cape Town, 2013.



Xan de Waard participated in the following major international field hockey events:

Olympic Games

2016 Rio de Janeiro

2020 Tokyo



FIH Women's Hockey World Cup

2014 The Hague

2018 London

2022 Amsterdam and Terrassa



FIH Women's Champions Trophy

2014 Mendoza

2016 London

2018 Changzhou



FIH Women's Hockey World League

2013 Semi Finals Rotterdam

2013 Finals San de Miguel de Tucuman

2015 Semi Finals Antwerp

2017 Semi Finals Brussels

2017 Finals Auckland



FIH Women's Hockey Pro League

Seasons

2019, 2020-21, 2021-22 and 2022-23



Women's EuroHockey Championship

2015 London

2017 Amsterdam

2019 Antwerp

2021 Amsterdam

2023 Monchengladbach



Following is the list of the Dutch women's hockey players who appeared in 200 and more senior international field hockey matches:

Matches - Players - Career Span

312 Minke Smabers - 1997-2010

258 Fatima Moreira de Melo - 1998-2008

258 Eva de Goede - 2006-2022

256 Margot van Giffen - 2011-2023*

247 Lidewij Welten - 2008-2023

235 Mintje Donners - 1993-2004

235 Maartje Paumen - 2004-2016

233 Ellene Hoog - 2004-2016

229 Naomi van As - 2003-2016

226 Minke Booij - 1998-2008

212 Jannekke Schopman - 2001-2010

212 Caia van Maasakkker - 2011-2021

203 Carlien Dirkse van den Hauvel - 2008-2018

203 Kim Lammers -2002-2014

200 Xan de Waard - 2013-2023*