Devastating Dutch put seven past England women

2023 European Hockey Championships women's semi-final result: Netherlands 7 (Y Jansen 3, F Matla 2, P Dicke, M Veen) England 0
By Rod Gilmour
The Netherlands carved open England after scoreless first half PIC: Worldsportpics
Monchengladbach — In the end, Dutch coach Paul van Ass’ pre-match claims came to fruition in the most devastating fashion as all-conquering Netherlands scored seven second-half goals to first power, then stroll into the women’s EuroHockey final here against an increasingly wilting England.