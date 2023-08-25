Devastating Dutch put seven past England women

2023 European Hockey Championships women's semi-final result: Netherlands 7 (Y Jansen 3, F Matla 2, P Dicke, M Veen) England 0



By Rod Gilmour





The Netherlands carved open England after scoreless first half PIC: Worldsportpics



Monchengladbach — In the end, Dutch coach Paul van Ass’ pre-match claims came to fruition in the most devastating fashion as all-conquering Netherlands scored seven second-half goals to first power, then stroll into the women’s EuroHockey final here against an increasingly wilting England.



