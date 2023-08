Dominant Dutch Breaks Vitality England Women’s Team's Euros Dream and Win 7-0 in Semi-Final



England Women's Hockey Team vs Netherlands at Euros 2023 Semi-Final



Vitality England Women's Hockey Team’s hopes to play in the EuroHockey Championship 2023 Final were dashed by the formidable Netherlands as they suffered a 0-7 loss in the semi-final on Thursday in Mönchengladbach.